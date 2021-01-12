Tratin (TRAT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Tratin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tratin has traded up 177.8% against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $111.23 million and $283.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Tratin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Tratok token is a unique token which will be used on the Tratok Travel application to make bookings for travel and tourism services. Be it reserving a hotel room, booking a flight or renting a car, this multiplatform application will result in more economical, hassle-free arrangements for clients and service providers alike. “
Tratin Coin Trading
