TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

