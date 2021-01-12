Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.33. 61,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 57,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

