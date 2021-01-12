Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.6 days.
OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
