Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

