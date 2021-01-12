Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 708.8% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

