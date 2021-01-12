Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.