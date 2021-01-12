Trevor Brown Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

LON RMS opened at GBX 2.66 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £52.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

