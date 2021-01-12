Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.75

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 399837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$450.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. Research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.