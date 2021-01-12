Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

TCN stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7.33 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 161,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,456. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87. Tricorn Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.40.

About Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

