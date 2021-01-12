Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
TCN stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7.33 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 161,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,456. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87. Tricorn Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.40.
About Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L)
