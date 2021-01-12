TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.14. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.70. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

