TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

