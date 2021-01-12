TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,696. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

