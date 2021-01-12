TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $26.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.61. 238,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

