TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 170,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,195. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

