TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 283.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 309,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.55. 19,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $149.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

