TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,233,000 after buying an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $909.27.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $917.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,928. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

