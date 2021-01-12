TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hershey by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,097,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.29. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,354. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

