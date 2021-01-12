TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CarMax by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.31. 14,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.