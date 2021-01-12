TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.51. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,894 shares of company stock worth $124,478,344. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

