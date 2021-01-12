TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

