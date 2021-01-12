TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Humana by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.49 and a 200 day moving average of $408.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.