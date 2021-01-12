TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.28. 12,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

