TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products comprises approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,551. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $96.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

