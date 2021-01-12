TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 178.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 117,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $261.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,738. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

