TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after buying an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $10.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $894.07. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,100. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $893.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

