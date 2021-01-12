TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 190.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Marriott International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.76. 62,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.76 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

