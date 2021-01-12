TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $541.61. The stock had a trading volume of 149,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

