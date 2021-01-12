TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,205.24. 4,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,121. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,854.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

