TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,786 shares of company stock worth $2,213,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

