TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,606 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 89,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

