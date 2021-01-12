TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 147,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,130. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

