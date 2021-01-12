TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,112,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 536.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Clorox by 1,671.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.58. 23,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $153.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

