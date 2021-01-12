TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,560,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $41,473,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.87. 19,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,271. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

