TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 104,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,137. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

