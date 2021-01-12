TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

