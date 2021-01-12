TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.56. The stock had a trading volume of 90,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

