TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,771,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $14,853,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 851.4% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 255,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $9,099,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,651. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

