TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. 40,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,258. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

