TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.30. 19,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

