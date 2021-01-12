TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,311. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

