TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $800.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

