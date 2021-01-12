TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. 108,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,618. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

