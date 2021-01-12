TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.55. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $375.78. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.27 and a 200 day moving average of $324.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.