Tripio Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $950,120.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.