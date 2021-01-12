Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.95

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 4304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,125 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

