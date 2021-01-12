Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

