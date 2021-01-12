Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.40

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

