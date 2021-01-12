TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $661,832.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $661,832.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00262360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065102 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062510 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

