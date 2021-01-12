TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,857.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $62,857.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.