TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

